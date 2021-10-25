Ashley Banjo will serve as a co-host at the Pride of Britain Awards.

After working in numerous presenting roles in previous years, including roving reporter, the Diversity dancer will front the annual event alongside longtime host Carol Vorderman.

For the first time in two years, the ceremony honoring some of the country’s most brave and pioneering citizens will be held in person.

“I feel like I’ve been a part of Pride of Britain for a few years now,” Banjo, 33, said, “but the opportunity to co-host it with Carol, who is a complete legend and a pro, is great.”

“It’s such a unique event, and it’s been a very emotional and uplifting evening.”

“Ashley is a beautiful person, and I’m thrilled that he’ll be joining me because he’s been involved for a few years now, and it just feels right,” Vorderman said.

“To be a part of the Pride of Britain Awards is an absolutely amazing occasion and show.”

Banjo sprang to prominence after his dancing team, Diversity, won Britain’s Got Talent’s third series in 2009.

He recently won a Bafta for the group’s much-discussed performance on ITV’s BGT last year, which featured a guy in a police uniform kneeling on Banjo, mirroring the US killing of unarmed black man George Floyd, while other dancers wielded riot shields.

The Prince of Wales, Ant and Dec, Ed Sheeran, Harry Kane, Joanna Lumley, and Westlife are among the celebrities and public figures set to attend the ceremony at Grosvenor House on London’s Park Lane.

— On November 4 at 8 p.m., ITV will broadcast the Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards.