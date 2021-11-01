Ashley Banjo was inspired by’mind-blowing’ stories at the Pride of Britain Awards.

Ashley Banjo and Carol Vorderman will co-host the Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards this year. He explains why he wants to be a part of it. The expression “not all heroes wear capes” is well-known, and the annual Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards, presented in collaboration with TSB, proves every word of it.

This year, Carol Vordeman and Ashley Banjo, the leader of the dance ensemble Diversity, will co-host the awards presentation. The father-of-two explains what makes it so unique.

I’ve felt a part of Pride of Britain for a few years now, but the opportunity to host it with Carol, especially after the last few years, is a huge opportunity. It’s also a very positive show, so there’s no reason why I shouldn’t participate.

It’s folks who wouldn’t ordinarily be recognized for achieving fantastic things in the real world that are being honored. It’s sometimes easier to view celebrities on social media, red carpets, and television.

But what I love about Pride of Britain is that everyone is there to honor the wonderful accomplishments of people all over the world. That is exactly what is at the heart of the matter.

I’m looking forward to not just working with Carol, but also meeting everyone involved. I still chat with or run across a few of folks I met because they were winners, and I occasionally receive a note on Instagram.

I have a great deal of respect and regard for all of the winners, so I’m most looking forward to meeting them and watching their reactions, as well as experiencing a truly memorable evening. Even if it’s for terrible reasons, they seem to be having one of the best evenings of their lives, therefore I’m excited to see it.

Carol is someone I’ve known for a long time. She knows my mother and my entire family and is pals with my younger brother.

She’s a legend and a pro, and she’s stunning. She refused to give up her book of secrets when I asked for it.

Without a question, it’s going to be a very emotional evening. You hear stories, some of which seem insane, but you don’t believe them. “The summary has come to an end.”