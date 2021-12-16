A’sharp surge’ in omicron cases is expected in Liverpool.

According to the city’s public health director, a “sharp surge” in coronavirus infections is expected in January, placing the NHS under a lot of strain.

Professor Matt Ashton, speaking at today’s meeting of Liverpool Council’s Health and Wellbeing Board, issued a strong warning about the threat Omicron poses to the city’s NHS.

Although Omicron accounted for 9-10 percent of Covid-19 cases in Liverpool, a smaller incidence than in London and the South East, the percentage will rise, according to the city’s public health chief.

“The reality is, we’re going to see a sharp jump in covid cases [around]the beginning of January, which will put a lot of pressure on the entire [healthcare]system,” he continued.

Mr Ashton, though, said the vaccination is the difference between this winter and last, noting that the booster shot is expected to provide 71-75 percent protection against symptomatic infection.

Cases of Covid-19 are on the rise in Liverpool. Liverpool recorded 2,361 infections at a rate of 472 per 100,000 in the seven days leading up to December 11.

This represents a 13% increase over the 2,091 cases (418 per 100,000) seen the prior week.

While urging residents to receive their booster shots as soon as possible, the city’s public health director also advised that people be tested often, avoid unnecessary social interaction, wear facial covers, keep rooms adequately aired, and practice excellent hand cleanliness.

Mr. Ashton stated that the epidemic is still present, and that people should keep an eye out for their friends, family, and loved ones at this terrible time.

Covid-19 hospital admissions in Liverpool are “pretty static” at the moment, according to Clare Morgan, head of strategy at Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Trust, but we’ll see what happens in the next weeks.

This is an essential issue to remember because the national surge in cases may take a few weeks to convert into additional hospitalizations.

Despite the current hospital figures with Covid-19, Ms Morgan said she is assessing with colleagues on a regular basis.