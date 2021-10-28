Asexuality is real, it’s normal, and it should be celebrated.

Ace Week has arrived.

From Sunday, October 24 to Saturday, October 30, communities all around the world will come together to raise awareness and promote positive social change for asexual individuals and people who identify as asexual.

Asexuality is represented by the letter A in the extended LGBTQIA+ acronym, and people are frequently seen flying the black, grey, white, and purple ace flag at Pride marches.

But, exactly, what is asexuality?

Asexuality is a sexual orientation characterized by a lack of attraction to anyone. A person who does not experience romantic attraction is referred to as aromantic.

Asexuality, like other sexualities such as straight, gay, lesbian, or bisexual, exists on a spectrum. Some asexual people may only feel sexual attraction in extremely specific situations or after developing a strong emotional bond with someone.

Asexual people may want friendship and engage in lengthy, serious, and meaningful love relationships even if they do not experience sexual attraction.

Caitlyn Jenner, an American television star, and comedienne Janeane Garofolo are two well-known people who have declared themselves asexual. In other news, one of the main characters in Netflix’s animated comedy BoJack Horseman, Todd Chavez, just came out as asexual.

However, this depiction is insufficient. Many asexual and aromantic persons still feel alone and marginalized as a result of the lack of ace visibility.

According to research by the LGBT+ young people’s organisation Just Like Us, asexual young people are more likely than their peers to struggle with mental health, with 48 percent reporting anxiety disorders and 33 percent having both anxiety disorders and panic attacks.

Take, for example, the tale of the Barefoot Backpacker.

Barefoot Backpacker, a 46-year-old asexual and non-binary podcaster and travel blogger from Walton, is an asexual and non-binary podcaster and travel blogger.

They came out later in life, after a childhood spent believing they were “strange” and that no one else was like them.

In 2012, the travel blogger came across the term “asexual” in a newspaper piece including an interview with an ace person.

When they discovered a community with which they identified, they felt a tremendous sense of belonging.

“Coming out to myself as asexual wasn’t really something,” Barefoot Backpacker explained on their podcast.

