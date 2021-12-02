A’serious incident’ involving a Tui flight has resulted in a travel advisory.

After a “severe incident” aboard a Tui aircraft, investigators have issued a warning to tourists.

Due to a search-and-rescue helicopter in the region, air traffic control (ATC) advised the pilots to abort the landing of the plane, which was flying from Majorca to Aberdeen.

After ascending close to the 3,000-foot altitude recommended by ATC, the Boeing 737 fell to 1,780 feet at a speed that was more than 40% faster than the pilots’ choice.

On September 11, there were 67 passengers and six crew members on board, and it took the crew 57 seconds to climb altitude and adjust the flying path before safely landing the plane.

The quick descent “deviated significantly from the intended flight path,” according to the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB), and the rise in speed was “not addressed in a timely manner.”

According to a source, the occurrence may have been caused by pilots being grounded for long periods of time during the Coronavirus pandemic, when flying numbers were drastically cut.

The cause of the quick drop is still being investigated, but according to the preliminary assessment, the pilots had “major intervals without flying in the prior 18 months.”

The first officer had flown four times in nearly 11 months, whereas the captain had flown ten times in the previous month.

Both pilots had completed flight simulator exercises during the virus outbreak, according to the investigation, but it was “impossible to duplicate instances of severe crew workload in the simulated environment.”

“Regulators have been concerned that pilots returning to the flight deck after extended periods without flying may perform below their customary standard during their first few flights,” the statement continued.

“Although this inquiry has not established a link between this accident and a lack of line flying, this special notice is issued for public awareness and because such a link is certainly a possibility.”

“We have engaged diligently with the AAIB throughout this inquiry and will continue to do so until a final report is published,” a Tui spokesman said.

“Our customers’ and crews’ health and safety is always our first priority, and we want to reassure everyone.”

“The summary comes to an end.”