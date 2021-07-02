Asda’s headquarters personnel will be able to work from home on a permanent basis.

Asda has indicated that if social distancing rules are eased, it will implement a permanent hybrid working model for head office employees.

The supermarket’s office in Leeds and a second location in Leicester will remain open, but staff will be allowed to work from any location that is best suited to their role, according to the company.

Employees should speak with their supervisors to “find the correct balance between home and office working, while ensuring this is led by the demands of the business,” according to bosses.

A hybrid working paradigm is the best option for our people and the business as we move forward.

Asda’s vice president of people operations, Jacki Simpson, said: “Over the previous 16 months, we’ve learned a lot about working patterns and seen colleagues work productively across many sites.”

“We know they like the extra flexibility of remote working because we’ve talked to them extensively about future methods of working.

“However, they also recognize that some work is simply better done in the office, so a hybrid working model is the best strategy for our people and the organization going forward.

“We believe that by taking this strategy, we will be able to attract and retain the greatest individuals, maintaining Asda’s status as an employer of choice.”

Lloyds, Barclays, and HSBC Banks, as well as call center operator Capita and British Gas company Centrica, have all announced plans to offer hybrid working.