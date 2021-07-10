Asda’s George promotes his ‘fantastic’ £10 bedding, but customers are distracted by something else.

Customers at George at Asda were diverted after the firm announced its new summer bedding set online.

Social media is frequently used by the supermarket to keep customers informed about its homeware and fashion items.

The Floral Garden Easy Care Reversible Duvet Set, which starts at £10 for a single and also available in double, king, and super king sizes, was shared.

Primark’s ‘beautiful’ Customers want £7 sandals in “every color.”

“Slow mornings spent here,” the caption stated. Now is the time to shop our newest summer bedding collection online! #GeorgeHome #Bedding #NewIn. #GEM805348.”

The picture received over 5,200 likes, with many people complimenting George at Asda on his ‘wonderful’ bedspread.

“I got this bedding and it’s fantastic,” Rhiannon added.

“That set is beautiful,” wrote fmdreamchasers.

Instagram

“I have this and similar color walls and they are sooo nice,” Rebecca said. The bedding is fantastic!”

“I just ordered this bedding for my daughter,” Hayley added.

“This is gorgeous,” Becka exclaimed.

However, the design and furniture of the highlighted bedroom drew the attention of many others.

“Does anyone know what paint is used on the paneled wall?” Rach inquired.

“Is this the IKEA daybed?” Hayley inquired.

“The paneling,” _harrisbrothers remarked with heart-eyed emojis.

“This is a great green,” Natalie wrote, while Sarah added, “I like this bedding and the color on the paneling.”

“Nice colors for your space x,” Aimee replied, tagging a friend.