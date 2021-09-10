Asda will open convenience stores in the following places this year.

Asda has announced the opening of 28 convenience stores at gas stations around the UK this year, including two in Merseyside.

The EG Group forecourts, which are owned by billionaires Mohsin and Zuber Issa, who bought the grocery behemoth last year, will host the ‘Asda On the Move’ locations.

The locations are part of a strategy to open up to 200 convenience stores in the coming year, with additional locations planned for 2023.

According to the Mirror, word of further ‘On the Move’ locations opening in EG Group petrol stations was first reported last week before being verified by Asda on Friday.

Asda has already opened five of these convenience stores as part of a successful experiment, bringing the total number of these locations to 33 this year.

The “On the Move” rollout will begin next month, with locations in Knowsley, Maghull, Crewe, Skelmersdale, and other locations to follow.

Each location will be up to 3,000 square feet in size and will stock up to 2,500 items, including a selection of Asda’s premium ‘Extra Special’ range.

It will also carry a larger selection of fresh produce and refrigerated lines than is typically found on gas stations.

Greggs and Subway are two more EG Group partner brands with culinary offerings.

“Our ambitions to expand out Asda On the Move will introduce Asda to new customers, enabling them to pick up food-to-go, staples for an evening meal, or treat themselves to premium Extra Special products,” said Mohsin Issa CBE and Zuber Issa CBE.

“We continue to see huge possibilities to drive innovation across the business, and we look forward to executing our growth strategy alongside the Asda team.”

“As customers responded to the progressive loosening of social distance limitations, we unavoidably saw sales weaken compared to the unprecedented lockdown-driven demand observed during the first quarter,” said John Fallon, Asda’s chief finance officer.

“However, the strong like-for-like sales growth compared to the same period in 2019 demonstrates our business’s sustained resiliency.

“Looking ahead to the rest of the year, the first phase of Asda On the Move’s deployment is an exciting next step for the company, allowing us to.”

