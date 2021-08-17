Asda vouchers and a Lastminute.com discount are among the ‘rewards’ for the Coronavirus vaccine.

Customers who get vaccinated against Covid-19 will be rewarded by more of the country’s most well-known companies.

Incentives are being offered by Asda, lastminute.com, National Express, Free Now cabs, and Better leisure centres to encourage young people to get vaccinated.

To encourage boost vaccination uptake, Uber, Bolt, and Deliveroo have already announced that customers who acquire the Covid-19 vaccine would receive discounted rides and meals.

According to the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC), vaccinated 18 to 30-year-olds who spend more than £20 at Asda will receive a £10 voucher for their clothing brand George.

All young people who get vaccinated through lastminute.com will receive a £30 gift card for a holiday abroad if they are over the age of 18.

Over-16s will receive a £10 coupon redeemable against any Better membership and a free three-day entry to any of Better’s 235 leisure facilities across the UK.

From Sunday through the end of September, taxi app Free Now will offer up to £1 million in free rides for over-18s attending their vaccine appointment each way, while National Express Buses (Midlands) will give 1,000 people five-day unlimited travel saver tickets that may be used within 90 days.

According to the DHSC, Deliveroo has also announced additional specifics of their support, which will involve thousands of £5 coupons issued in the coming weeks to people who receive the vaccine.

From next week in Birmingham and Leicester, Bolt will be distributing £10 vouchers for 10,000 rides, while Uber is scheduled to release more details about its drive to help youngsters get vaccinated before the start of the school year.

“It is terrific to see more companies backing the phenomenal vaccination rollout and joining the public as they do everything they can to continue protecting their loved ones, themselves, their community, and this country,” said Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid.

“With over 84,000 lives saved and 23 million diseases prevented by vaccines, get the shot as soon as possible and take advantage of these great deals – whether it’s for taxi rides, gym passes, or trips away with family and friends,” he continued.