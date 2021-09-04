ASDA, Tesco, and Sainsbury’s have issued an urgent product recall due to safety concerns.

A series of urgent product recalls have been announced by some of the UK’s largest supermarkets due to safety concerns.

Retailers have recalled a number of products due to allergy fears and other concerns.

Quorn Vegetarian Turkey and Stuffing Slices are one of the items that customers are being advised to return.

Anyone who has purchased any of the affected products is asked to double-check their purchases and, if required, return them to the store for a full refund.

Here’s a list of all the items that have been recalled in the last few weeks.

Sainsbury’s, Tesco, and ASDA

Chilled Quorn Vegetarian Turkey and Stuffing Slices are being recalled from several shops.

The pack weight is 170g and all date codes are affected.

“This is an advisory notice that this product includes Wheat, although a Gluten Free emblem is inserted on pack in error,” the recall notice stated.

“Customers who are allergic to wheat, have gluten sensitivity, or have Coeliac disease should avoid the product,” says the company.

“If you purchased Quorn Vegetarian Turkey and Stuffing Slices (170g), please return it to your nearest store for a complete refund.”

Tayto is a group of musicians.

Because some Mr Porky, Jay’s, and The Real Pork Crackling Company products may be contaminated with salmonella, Tayto Group Ltd is issuing a precautionary recall.

Fever, diarrhoea, and stomach cramps are common symptoms of Salmonella infection.

Do not eat any of the above-mentioned products if you have purchased them. Instead, take them back to the store where you bought them for a complete refund.

Affected products include:

Product:

40 & 65 g, 6 x 16.5 g, and 5 x 16.5 g

All days up to and including February 19, 2022 are best before.

Product:

35g per pack

All days up to and including February 19, 2022 are best before.

Product:

70g per pack

All days up to and including February 19, 2022 are best before.

Product:

35g per pack

All days up to and including February 19, 2022 are best before.

Product

60g pack size

All days up to and including February 19, 2022 are best before.

Product:

30g and 70g packs are available.

All days up to and including February 19, 2022 are best before.

Tesco, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s, Iceland, Asda, Tesco, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s, Iceland

