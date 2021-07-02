Asda has made a significant modification to its home delivery service, which will cost £8.50 to customers.

After the trailer revealed a new update to its service, Asda customers will soon be able to have their groceries delivered to their home in record speed.

Customers will soon be able to obtain faster and more convenient delivery alternatives, as the grocery behemoth becomes the first to provide Express Delivery for its entire online product range.

According to the MEN, the new super quick service allows users to shop ASDA’s whole online assortment of over 30,000 supermarket products for delivery in one hour.

After a successful trial phase, the service has been launched in three Asda stores, with the possibility of expanding the service to more locations if it proves popular with customers.

Shoppers within a three-mile radius of the Halifax, Rotherham, and Poole stores may currently order up to 70 items for Express Delivery within an hour from Asda.com. They can even order a larger basket and choose a time slot during the following four hours, with no limit on how many products they can buy.

Customers who choose Express Delivery will also benefit from a new tool that allows them to track their order’s journey from shop to doorstep in real time. There is no minimum spend per basket, and each delivery will be charged at a flat fee of £8.50.

In addition to establishing a new Express Delivery service, ASDA is expanding its relationship with Uber Eats from 200 to more than 300 locations, allowing customers to browse a selection of 500 products for fast delivery, including fruit, vegetables, beer, wine, and spirits, as well as meal options.

“After successfully trialing an Express Delivery service, we know this is something our customers desire as part of our online grocery business, and we are happy to be able to provide this service to even more people,” said Simon Gregg, Asda’s vice president of online food.

“With the launch of our new Express Delivery service and the expansion of our existing collaboration with Uber Eats to 300 locations, consumers will be able to receive their orders delivered to their doorstep at a market-leading speed.”

Express Delivery is the most recent advancement in supermarket shopping delivery.

