Asda customers believe they’ll “come out with a new wardrobe” when the apparel company opens 100 locations.

Missguided clothing is now available in over 100 Asda shops, after the renowned online retailer’s announcement of a new way to shop the collection.

George.com, as well as Asda stores in Hunts Cross, Sefton Park (Smithdown Road), Bootle, Bromborough, and Ellesmere Port, now stock Missguided.

Missguided clothing is sold in Asda shops, where shoppers will find a variety of the company’s “best-selling pieces, newest drops, and unique brand collaborations.”

“Ever been shopping for a lunch deal or grabbing the weekly shop when you realize you have nothing to wear for the weekend?” said a piece on the Missguided website. We’ve all done it, haven’t we? We are on our way to resolving all of your issues.

Missguided will soon be available to purchase in-store from George at ASDA (yes you heard us right). You’ll be able to get a new pair of pants with your pizza or a faux leather jacket with your pint of milk at over 100 outlets across the UK.”

Many customers were overjoyed by the announcement, and they expressed their delight by commenting on a Missguided Instagram post breaking the news.

“So I can get munchies and a cute outfit at the same time?” Tiffany vincenza wondered. WINNING”.

“fml no escaping now il pop in for nappies come out with a new wardrobe,” Sophieamelia93 wrote.

“This will come in handy for when we have last-minute clothing tantrums,” paigedaniellereid remarked, tagging a buddy.

And jordan probyn just replied with a barrage of emojis, “yesssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssss

