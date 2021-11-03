Asda confirms that every shop in the UK will undergo a permanent upgrade.

Asda has stated that a huge shift is coming to all of their locations in the UK.

Following similar steps by other supermarket chains such as Tesco, the retail behemoth has chosen to make its “silent hour” program permanent.

According to BirminghamLive, Asda stores in the UK will now have a ‘silent hour’ from Monday to Thursday.

From 2 to 3 p.m., there will be a quiet hour.

“There are an estimated 14.1 million people with a disability living in the UK, and 80 percent of disabilities are hidden,” said Mark Simpson, Asda’s chief supply chain officer and executive sponsor for disability. “We hope that by introducing quieter times for customers to shop, we will be able to make our stores more welcoming and inclusive for customers with additional needs.”

In recent years, a slew of high-street brands and supermarket behemoths have introduced ‘quiet’ hours.

Quiet hours sometimes include dimmed lighting and quieter music, as well as reduced foot traffic, to assist people with hidden disabilities in getting their weekly shopping done.