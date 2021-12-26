Asda, Aldi, M&S, Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, and Lidl are all open on Boxing Day.

It’s Boxing Day, and you might be be in need of a trip to the store if you’ve ran out of anything important.

Even if the stores have only been closed for one day, there’s a good possibility you’ve forgotten something or have an urgent need for something that can’t wait until tomorrow.

This year, a number of stores have chosen to remain closed on Boxing Day, so double-check before you go.

We’ve compiled a list of which supermarkets are open today, Boxing Day. We’ve also provided store locators so you can see what hours smaller convenience stores are open.

You can also check out our complete list of Christmas supermarket opening and closing times, which includes Aldi, Asda, M&S, Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, and Lidl, and covers the entire holiday season.

Here is a list of all the supermarkets that have recently opened.