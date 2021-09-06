A’scruffy’ man driving a Mercedes 4×4 sedan through the park rammed a boy off his bike.

In a “appalling” attack in Liverpool, a 4×4 automobile rammed a child off his bike.

On Monday, August 16, at around 8.30pm, a silver Mercedes ML 4×4 knocked the 16-year-old victim off his bike in Stanley Park, Anfield.

The youngster was rushed to the hospital for treatment after suffering injuries to his neck, wrist, and hip. He is expected to make a full recovery.

Owners are left ‘helpless’ when their dog is ‘snatched and slaughtered’ in the park in front of them.

While detectives are keeping an open mind, they feel it is possible that it was a case of mistaken identity.

The car’s driver was characterized as white, unkempt, and in his 30s.

Officers are now seeking information in order to track down the vehicle and its driver.

The automobile is thought to have entered Stanley Park via Priory Road and driven through the park with the intent of intentionally hitting the teenager.

The front of the car is expected to be damaged as a result of the attack.

“This was a terrible encounter for the victim, who thankfully did not receive more serious injuries,” Detective Constable Richard Whates said.

“We’re keeping an open mind about the motive, but we believe it was a case of misidentification.

“We’ve spoken to a few witnesses to this incident, but we’d like to hear from anyone who either witnessed the incident or recorded the features of this vehicle on CCTV, dashcam, or other devices.

“Given the impact, there will have been some damage to the front of this vehicle, so please let us know if you see any similar vehicles with inexplicable damage.

“To purposefully drive through a public park and into a teenager is abhorrent, and we’re determined to find the individual guilty and bring them to justice.”

If you have any information, please contact DC Whates at (0151) 7776436, or via Twitter at @MerPolCC or Facebook at ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre.’

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, using reference 21000571772.