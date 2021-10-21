As your expenses rise, turn off these eight expensive household items right away.

Homeowners have been cautioned that failing to turn off eight household appliances could result in a financial loss.

With rising wholesale gas prices placing upward pressure on energy costs, many Brits may be in for a rough winter.

The increase occurs as a result of a variety of financial challenges, with some households reeling from Universal Credit cuts and the end of the furlough scheme.

A man has died as a result of the Queensway tunnel collapse.

Martin Lewis has already warned that if energy prices rise, many people may be forced to choose between heating and eating, which will be disastrous.

According to BirminghamLive, as the weather cools, families will be searching for ways to conserve money in any way they can, starting with remembering to turn off standby mode on their appliances.

Almost all electrical and electronic equipment may be switched off without affecting their settings by plugging them in.

“See if there are any appliances you can shut off while they are not in use,” said Will Owen, an energy consultant at Uswitch.

“The Energy Saving Trust says that remembering to turn off your appliances properly and not leaving them in standby mode can save you roughly £35 per year.”

The following are the seven appliances on the list:

chargers

TVs

computersheatinglights

leaking faucets

dishwashers

A/C systems

“You should also check if your lamps are LEDs rather than less energy efficient halogens,” Mr Owen added.

“Every 50-watt halogen light replaced with an LED bulb saves consumers £3 per year. It may not appear to be much, but it all adds up over the course of your home’s lighting.” “Set a timer early in the morning so your home is lovely and warm as you get ready for the day, and possibly set a timer in the early evenings, but the heating does not need to be on all day,” Housetastic’s Michael Reading added.

“It is believed that lowering the thermostat by one degree can save up to 10% on a fuel bill, not to mention the quantity of energy used.”

“Consider if you really need to set the thermostat to the highest setting and instead opt for a more comfortable setting.”