As youngsters mix more, Alder Hey has issued a warning to parents about a prevalent infection.

Parents should be aware of a virus that is becoming increasingly common in youngsters, according to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital.

RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) is a common seasonal winter virus that causes coughs and colds, as well as bronchiolitis in children aged two and under.

RSV can be more severe in premature babies, babies under two months old, and vulnerable infants with certain underlying conditions (such as being born prematurely, having a heart condition, or having a respiratory illness) that increase their risk of developing an acute lower respiratory tract infection.

“RSV is a common virus that causes colds and coughs, but it can be more severe in some children,” Alder Hey Children’s Hospital noted in a tweet today.

“Cases are currently higher than typical for this time of year as Covid-19 limits are lifted and children mix more.”

The hospital account was then linked to some useful RSV information and guidance for parents from Public Health England.

According to the Public Health England, proper respiratory and hand cleanliness can help to prevent the spread of respiratory infections.

To destroy germs, parents should carry tissues and use them to collect coughs or sneezes. Used tissues should be thrown away as soon as possible, and hands should be washed with soap and warm water.

Parents and caregivers should keep children with flu or bronchiolitis symptoms at home as much as possible and limit their interaction with others.

Parents should call 999 for an ambulance if their infant is having trouble breathing, if their baby’s tongue or lips are blue, or if their baby’s respiration has long pauses, according to the PHE guidelines.