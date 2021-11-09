As yobs threw bricks at windows, kids sat drinking hot chocolate.

When four bricks were hurled through their windows, a mother and her three children were sat on the sofa drinking hot chocolate.

Carla Bowers, a 38-year-old NHS worker, had just returned from Disneyland Pairs to her home on Morningside Avenue in Norris Green on Sunday, November 7, when she dispatched one of her four children to pick up their Chinese takeaway.

While her eldest was out, two thugs in tracksuits with hoods on went up to their house at 6.30 p.m. and threw four bricks through the windows.

Two bricks flew through the living room window, one through the front bedroom window, and another bounced to the ground as Carla’s three other children sat on the sofa drinking hot chocolate.

When the 38-year-old initially heard the “bangs,” she mistook them for fireworks in the area.

“I heard a crash and thought it was fireworks,” she told The Washington Newsday, “but when I looked into the living room and found bricks on the floor and my son had a cut lip, I was traumatized.”

“My nine-year-old has ADHD and was hysterical, so the rest of the kids walked to my parents’ place and I dialed 999.” My small kid has a large red mark on her cheek after being struck by a brick.

“At first, I thought I saw one guy flee, but when I checked my CCTV, I realized it was two of them.”

The mother believes it was a targeted attack and has handed over her surveillance footage to Merseyside Police.

“We were contacted following complaints that a brick was thrown through the window of a residence on Muirhead Avenue in Norris Green at around 6pm on Sunday 7th November,” a police spokesperson said.

“Flying glass is said to have caused minor injuries to two youngsters who were on the premises at the time.”

“Investigations into the incident are still ongoing.”

“Anyone with information should contact @MerPolCC or @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111 and quote reference 21000775277,” the statement reads.

Carla's cameras showed two males running up to the house

