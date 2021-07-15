As yobs grab a knife on the school run, mum and kids are horrified.

A mother and her three children were left “terrified” after yobs brandished a knife in front of them while on their way to school during a street brawl.

Phoebe Louise, a mother from the Wirral, told the ECHO that she had just picked up her eldest child from school and was driving with her spouse and three children, ages seven, four, and three months, when the horrible occurrence occurred.

Phoebe claimed she was turning into Bridle Road in Bromborough when she noticed a fight across the street involving two teenage guys on motorcycles, a mother, and another teenage male.

READ MORE: Dad shocked after going to a stranger’s house to retrieve £300 his kid misplaced

She claims she had to pull over as the group ran into the road and saw one of the kids pull out a knife, which she witnessed in terror.

Phoebe claimed she rushed to lock her car doors as she dialed 911, later chasing the two teenagers on bikes and providing a description to officers, who have appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

“It was terrifying,” Phoebe remarked in an interview with the ECHO. It was the first time I’d ever seen anything like it, and it happened in broad daylight.

“I’d just picked up my eldest from school and turned down Bridle Road from Lyndale Avenue.

“We spotted two lads arguing with a woman and another boy as we pulled into the road.

“At first, they were disputing on separate sides of the road, but suddenly they all ran into the road, shouting at each other, and we had to pull over. They were unfazed by the passing cars.

“The two boys who were together returned to the kerb near their bikes, and my partner spotted that one of them was hiding something in his hand, so he shouted knife.

“Then the child simply took it out of his pocket and pointed it at the older woman and the boy she was with.

“Everything happened so quickly, and my kids were terrified.”

Phoebe said she called the cops while the incident was still going on and when the two boys on bikes began to flee. The summary comes to an end.