As Xi vows reunification, China slams Abbott, warning that it may ‘lash out disastrously’ over Taiwan.

Chinese officials lambasted former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott’s recent remarks that China “may lash out disastrously very soon” over Taiwan, while President Xi Jinping promised “complete reunification.”

In recent weeks, China has flown an unprecedented number of airplanes into Taiwan’s air defense zone, raising tensions between Beijing and Washington over the self-governing island.

“Sensing that its relative power may have peaked, with its population aging, its economy declining, and its finances groaning,” Abbott said of China on Friday, “it’s entirely feasible that Beijing might lash out disastrously very soon.”

His remarks occurred during a speech at Taipei’s Yushan Forum, when he urged Beijing to rein in its “aggression.”

On Saturday, the Chinese embassy in Australia retaliated, calling Abbott a “failed and miserable politician.” It went on like this, “His vile and irrational performance in Taiwan recently revealed his hideous anti-China characteristics in full. This will only serve to further tarnish his reputation.” Abbott believes that the United States will not “stand by and watch Taiwan be eaten up,” and that Australia should not be “indifferent to the fate of a fellow democracy of nearly 25 million people.” The acts of China’s leaders, according to Abbott, have “unified others against them.” “Because Beijing has been so unreasonable, it has launched the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, which brings together the US, Japan, India, and Australia. And as it becomes more aggressive, it will encounter more opponents “he stated

Xi stated on Saturday that his government will achieve Taiwan’s “peaceful reunification” with mainland China.

Xi noted that the Chinese people had a “noble legacy” of rejecting separatism during a speech commemorating the 110th anniversary of the revolution that overthrew the last imperial dynasty in 1911. He dubbed the “most severe concealed risk to national rejuvenation” “Taiwan independence separatism.” “No one should underestimate the Chinese people’s unwavering resolve, resolute determination, and formidable capabilities to preserve national sovereignty and territorial integrity. The historical duty of complete reunification of the country must be completed, and it will be completed without a doubt “he stated

In reaction to the Chinese president’s address, Taiwan, which is democratically governed, encouraged China to ease its pressure and stated that only the Taiwanese people could determine their fate.

“The people of Taiwan hold the key to the nation’s destiny,” according to the presidential office. This is a condensed version of the information.