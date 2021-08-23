As Xherdan Shaqiri completes his Lyon transfer, Liverpool fans all say the same thing.

After the club revealed Xherdan Shaqiri’s permanent departure to Lyon on Monday, Liverpool fans gave him an emotional send-off.

The Swiss winger joined the Reds from Stoke City in 2018 and had a number of notable moments during his time there.

Shaqiri drew interest throughout the summer and has now moved to France for an estimated £9.5 million.

Fans offered their comments on the former Bayern Munich player on social media after he scored several vital goals and was a part of that legendary night against Barcelona in 2019.

The 29-year-old, who has a tendency of excelling on the big stage, endeared himself to Liverpool fans after scoring a brace in a 3-1 win over Manchester United in December 2018.

His best achievement in a Liverpool shirt came on that memorable night against Barcelona at Anfield, when he assisted Gini Wijnaldum’s header for Liverpool’s third goal of the night, securing a place in the Champions League Final.

Despite playing time being limited due to injury and as a back-up to Mohamed Salah, Shaqiri scored in Jurgen Klopp’s side’s 5-2 triumph over Everton in 2019.

The wide forward made 22 appearances for the club in all competitions in his final season before playing a major role in Switzerland’s quarter-final victory against France at Euro 2020.

Shaqiri will be remembered warmly by the Anfield supporters as a significant team member in some of the club’s most recent victories.