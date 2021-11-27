As workers return to work in Liverpool, drivers have issued a caution.

Liverpool has been dubbed one of the worst cities in the world to commute to, with residents spending countless hours each week just traveling to and from work.

Many people witnessed a return to their office after months of working from home when England lifted its Covid restrictions earlier this year.

Working from home has its benefits and drawbacks, but in 2021, we’ve seen that hybrid working is quickly becoming the ‘standard,’ yet the ideal balance remains a point of contention.

The Met Office has issued a ‘danger to life’ warning for Storm Arwen, which is expected to strike Liverpool.

A new study has found the best city for commuting into, as well as the best mode of transportation and travel days.

The analysis discovered that Liverpool is among the top major cities with the worst commuting times after analyzing Google Maps data.

People might spend up to over 11 hours a week in the car during peak commute times, costing an average of £16.95 each week.

Monday, Thursday, and Friday looked to be the quickest travel days in Liverpool, requiring an average of nine minutes less to get home.

Tuesday, on the other hand, was the longest day, with commute times ranging from 58 minutes to nearly two hours.

Driving is more affordable than taking the train, with an average rail ticket costing nearly three times what you’d pay on gas for the trip, but is it worth it on bad traffic days?

Cycling has been shown as one of the best options for commuting into the city, with traffic on the city’s roads sometimes described as “gridlock” and disputes over trains.

Although driving to work is frequently the most convenient and efficient mode of transportation, if you want to avoid traffic and get some fresh air before starting your day, the study found that cycling is also one of the best and most cost-effective commuting options.

It was discovered that the average daily return trip on a bicycle is only 2 hours and 23 minutes, implying that you might get enough of exercise while also saving the environment by emitting significantly less CO2.