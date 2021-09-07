As workers prepare to strike, Coca-Cola, shower gel, and other items may be in short supply.

If workers at a plastic bottle manufacturer go on strike, there could be a shortage of Coca-Cola, shower gel, hand sanitizer, and other products.

Over 150 workers at Alpla UK’s Golborne factory, which supplies Coca-Cola and Britvic, are set to go on strike.

The Manchester Evening News says that action is being taken in response to a “insulting” offer of a 2% wage raise.

As an air ambulance lands following a lorry crash, the M6 remains closed.

The Unite union stated its members are “very unhappy” because other employees at the company had received a 3% raise.

Workers also want the corporation to follow through on a promise made in 2020 to raise employer pension payments.

PZ Cussons, Johnson & Johnson, Lever, Britvic, Coca-Cola, Arla Foods, Core Ingredients, Princes Foods, and other companies use Alpla UK to make plastic bottles and containers.

Supplies of bottles and containers for products like detergents, hand sanitizer, shower gels, and drinks could be harmed if workers go on strike.

Tomorrow (Wednesday, September 8) is the first day of voting, and it will end on September 22.

“Alpla UK has a very solid turnover of about £200 million and operating profits of more than £21 million,” said Unite regional officer Richard O’Brien.

“The corporation can definitely afford to pay more than an insulting 2% to our members, especially after they kept Alpla afloat throughout the pandemic while other companies were struggling.

“Our members believe they are being treated as second-class employees after Alpla awarded 3% to other employees and failed to honor its 2020 pension obligations, and they are quite furious.

“United has no choice but to ballot our members for strike action, which might have an impact on the availability of major food, drink, and other consumer goods across the country.

“Given the challenges the supply chain is already experiencing due to driver shortages, this is the last thing Alpla’s clients want.

“Before this issue goes further, we ask Alpla to come to the bargaining table with an offer that our members can accept.

“United is committed to improving its members’ jobs, pay, and working conditions, and will fight back against any measures to lower workers’ living standards.”

A representative from Alpla UK declined to comment. “The summary has come to an end.”