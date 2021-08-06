As work to revive stalled sites gets underway, developers are being scrutinized.

Work on reviving blocked development sites across Liverpool has begun, with a senior council officer vowing that low-quality developers will be unable to take them on.

The council, the combined authority, and Homes England have formed a “tripartite working group” to restart work on the halted sites.

For years, the problem has been a thorn in the city’s side, with more than 30 projects presently on hold.

A number of the sites have produced major problems for investors who have been left with large financial losses, in addition to their scarring effect on the city’s landscape.

A separate investigation committee looked at the financial model used to support several of the now-stalled developments in Liverpool, and published its conclusions last year.

Liverpool Council’s Claire Singer said the working group was presently attempting to prioritise locations for intervention, with these ideas then scheduled to be taken to the council’s cabinet for approval, speaking at yesterday’s regeneration and sustainability select committee.

Ms Singer stated that the difficulties confronting each site were unique, and that the council would address each one separately.

That was in response to a question from councillor Steve Munby about if there would be any halted developments that were “vile” and shouldn’t be allowed to progress in their current state.

“Some of the sites are blocked because they are under investigation, and others are stalled because of Covid for economic reasons,” Ms Singer explained.

“Actually, determining the source and effect of those, as well as which sites can be unlocked and how much that will cost, is a process that is already happening.

“I get what you’re saying about sites where planning approval has been obtained but we don’t want it delivered out as a city.

“What I can say is that each site has its own set of characteristics and reasons for being blocked, so this is a lengthy and complex process that looks at land ownership, companies that hold properties, persons involved, title concerns, and zoning issues.

“There are a lot of complexities, and we believe it will be a pretty large piece of work.”

Ms Singer stated that she was unable to provide a list of the sites due to commercial confidentiality.