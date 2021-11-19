As William Hill bookies blocked off the area, a man was stabbed in the back.

The William Hill store on the corner of Lodge Lane and Wordsworth Street in Toxteth has been sealed off by police tonight.

At 2.20 p.m. on Friday, emergency personnel were dispatched to reports of a stabbing, and a cordon was swiftly established.

A man was stabbed in the back and brought to hospital, according to Merseyside Police.

According to investigators, his injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

It’s unclear whether the stabbing took place inside the business or on the street.

On Friday, photos shot at the scene showed an officer standing outside William Hill’s Lodge Lane entrance.

The cordon wraps around the front of the bookies and across Wordsworth Street’s entrance.

