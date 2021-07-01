As votes in Batley and Spen are tabulated, Labour is bracing for a long night.

The votes are being counted in the Batley and Spen by-election, with Labour expecting to lose and Sir Keir Starmer’s leadership likely to come under fire.

The Conservatives are defending a majority of over 3,000 votes in the constituency, but the bookies see them as odds-on favourites to repeat their May victory in Hartlepool.

The election result is anticipated early Friday morning, and one Labour insider predicted a “long night” for the party, while another said the campaign had been a disaster.

Meanwhile, deputy leader Angela Rayner has denied that she is considering running against Sir Keir if the party loses the West Yorkshire seat.

Sir Keir’s spokesman has stated that he will not resign if Labour loses, but new polling released this week suggests that as many as four out of ten Labour members want him to go if the party loses.

The by-election was expected to be a direct contest between Labour’s Kim Leadbeater and the Conservatives’ Ryan Stephenson, but the emergence of veteran campaigner George Galloway in the district gave Labour’s campaign managers an extra issue.

During a bruising campaign, Mr Galloway said he was specifically targeting Labour voters in an attempt to unseat Sir Keir.

“Galloway’s ugly campaign has harmed our support, while the Tories are scooping up 2019 independent votes, and places that were looking more favourable for us appear to have swung back,” a Labour insider added.

“It’s going to be a long night,” says the narrator.

One Labour frontbencher anticipated a Conservative majority of 6,000 votes, calling the campaign a “absolute mess” with “plenty of switchers” to Boris Johnson’s side.

In a statement on Twitter, Ms Leadbeater alluded to the contest’s occasionally obnoxious tone.

“This election campaign has had many highs, but there have also been some terrible lows,” she remarked.

“It has been terribly unpleasant to watch acts of intimidation and violence by people who have come here solely to sow divisiveness.

“It doesn’t matter what happens. (This is a brief piece.)