As voters debate whether or not to recall Gavin Newsom, here’s a look at how the recall process works in California.

California voters will decide whether sitting Governor Gavin Newsom will stay in office for the remainder of his term or yield his seat to one of his many challengers in a gubernatorial recall election on September 14th.

Early this month, California election authorities began mailing mail-in votes to voters. Despite the continuing coronavirus pandemic, all registered voters will get a mail-in ballot, though voters can also vote in person if they want.

If Newsom defeats the recall movement, he will continue in office until the 2022 midterm elections, at which point he will be eligible to run for re-election. If he is removed from office, the person who succeeds him will serve as governor of California until the 2022 election season, when voters would be asked to choose a new governor.

Here’s a rundown of how the recall process works in California as Newsom and his recall challengers make their final pitches to voters in the days leading up to the election:

Recall the past.

Six recall attempts have been made against Newsom in the years following his victory in the 2018 gubernatorial race, but only one succeeded in qualifying for a vote earlier this year. The date of the special election was set after California Secretary of State Shirley Weber confirmed that recall organizers had collected the required number of signatures to qualify for a ballot, and Weber’s office released a certified list of 46 candidates who qualified to challenge Newsom on the ballot.

Only four governors in the United States have been recalled, despite the fact that 19 states have a recall election process for state politicians. In 2003, Democrat Gray Davis was recalled and replaced by Republican Arnold Schwarzenegger as Governor of California. In his attempt to succeed Davis, Schwarzenegger defeated more than 100 recall candidates. If Newsom loses the special election on September 14, he will become only the second governor of California to be recalled since the state’s recall system was established in 1911.

While Newsom received over 62 percent of the vote in California’s 2018 gubernatorial election, recent polling indicates that voters are split on whether Newsom should serve out the remainder of his term. The California Democratic Party and Newsom’s campaign have urged voters to reject the. This is a condensed version of the information.