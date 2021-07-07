As visitors set up camp on a former school field, the council is preparing to begin the ‘legal process.’

Sefton Council is initiating legal action to evict homeless people from a disused school field in Netherton.

The camp has been built up on the former Bootle High School’s school fields, which closed its doors for the final time in 2009.

Travellers have been seen in the region recently, with one group sleeping on a field at the also-closed St Ambrose Barlow College on Copy Lane for nearly a week while Sefton Council sought to move them on.

Sefton Council is now preparing to begin the legal process of evicting the gang from Browns Lane in Netherton.

“We are aware of travellers on the grounds of Bootle High School, Browns Lane, and will be following the legal process to ensure they are moved on,” a Sefton Council spokesperson said.

In the previous month, travellers have been observed on Thornton Bypass and at Southport Park and Ride, with Sefton Council stating that they are attempting to remove them from the area.