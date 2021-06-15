As visitors hurry back to Liverpool from Portugal, Faro airport has been dubbed “chaotic.”

After Portugal was placed on the Amber list while he was on vacation in Faro, a Liverpool man called the government’s travel restrictions a “farce.”

Terry Currie, of Aintree, described the scenes at the airport as ‘chaotic,’ as thousands of passengers rushed to return home from Portugal before the government changed its assessment.

Worse, the 60-year-old was informed that a passenger on his return aircraft had tested positive for coronavirus.

Terry, on the other hand, claims he didn’t find out about the positive covid case until five days later, by which time he had already resumed his normal routine and was no longer isolated.

“I’m simply full of sheer disgust at how the whole system works, I think it’s a farce,” Terry told the ECHO.

“They altered the status from green to amber and offered a few days’ notice, so Faro airport became chaotic as people scrambled to get home.”

Terry reports that the airport became overcrowded as a result of people cutting their vacations short to avoid the 10-day isolation.

“Social distance was thrown out the window,” he continued.

“They should have kept it green or given them a little more time so that individuals who are only going out for a short time don’t have to rush back. It’s illogical.”

Terry was on vacation with a group of 17 friends and family members who had planned to vacation in April.

They were looking forward to enjoying the sunlight and resting after moving the holiday back to June.

However, at the conclusion of the trip, the government announced that Portugal will be moved from the green list to the amber list, making the vacation worrisome.

Terry was even more taken aback when he received a text message informing him that someone traveling on his light had tested positive for coronavirus. Five days after his return, he received an SMS.

Some members of his party, he claims, have not been told at all.

