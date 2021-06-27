As violent situations erupt in the city center, men are attacked with shovels.

In the heart of Liverpool’s clubland, horrifying video footage has emerged of a man hitting people with a shovel in a row.

Poluce were dispatched to Fleet Street in Liverpool city centre just before 7 p.m. last night after reports of an altercation involving a group of guys.

The event was captured on video and has now gone viral, showing people being smacked in the head by a man wielding what seems to be a spade or shovel amid chaotic surroundings.

The video opens with a man who does not appear to be wearing shoes lying on the road in front of a silver work truck outside of the bar, surrounded by a crowd.

The van is then circled by a group of men dressed in high-visibility clothes who run over to the group.

One man, using a large spade or shovel, appears to hit a man crouching close to the person lying on the floor with the spade, while another man dressed in high-visibility attire appears to punch a man standing nearby.

Before returning to the van, the man with the spade appears to smack the individual laying on the ground with the tool.

In the raw tape, people can be heard yelling, “Oh my God, what are you f****** doing?”

The video then shows one of the men in high-visibility clothing running back to the man on the ground and dragging him away from the center of the road with a number of other men, leaving a massive pool of blood behind.

Another video, shot from a higher vantage point, shows two other men being punched to the ground during the incident, but both getting up up quickly as people entering and exiting clubs and pubs along the bustling street watch in dread.

Two individuals have been arrested in connection with the incident, according to a Merseyside Police spokesperson, as investigations continue.

“Officers were summoned just before 7 p.m. to reports of a gathering,” the spokeswoman added. The summary comes to a close.