As viewers see a problem, Charles Anderson of Emmerdale causes concern.

Last night, Emmerdale viewers were perplexed after noticing a problem with Charles Anderson.

The vicar, who only arrived in the community last year, has rapidly become a fan favorite.

However, some people were left angry after yesterday’s episode, while others provided some advise.

According to LeedsLive, viewers advised Kevin Mathurin’s character spend less time in the cafe.

Some viewers of the show joked that he should change his job.

“Charles and Billy from Corrie are both vicars who are never in the church,” Michelle Jones commented.

“What flock, Charles?” laughed Doreen Morfitt. Moira’s sheep?” says the narrator.

“Does Charles even know where the church is?” exclaimed another viewer.

“Why is Charles usually in the cafe?” a fan wondered.

Charles first appeared in Emmerdale as the vicar who stepped in to perform Chas Dingle and Paddy Kirk’s wedding ceremony on Christmas Day 2020 after Harriet Finch had to cancel at the last minute.

He was subsequently offered a job at the church and moved to the village with his son Ethan.