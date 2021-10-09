As viewers notice the practice, the chef on This Morning dubbed it “disgusting.”

Clodagh Mckenna of This Morning was chastised during a cookery segment on today’s show.

On Friday’s episode of ITV’s flagship daytime show, the popular chef was cooking a chocolate beef stew with potato dumplings.

Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary, the hosts, couldn’t contain their delight as the Irish cook created the dish, which she described as ideal for the cooler fall months.

“It’s extremely simple to make,” she remarked. We’re going to take a stew and take it to the next level.

“We’re going to top it with these potato dumplings, which are so amazing that you’ll never make a stew without them again.”

400ml of Irish stout was one of the other crucial elements in the gourmet stew.

But, just as the chef was about to add the drink to the dish, she requested if she may try a sip.

“Am I permitted to do this?” she inquired. Please don’t resent me for this. “I’m sure you’re all thirsty.” Clodagh told fans she didn’t actually take a sip when Dermot gave her the go-ahead, but This Morning viewers on Twitter were displeased by the hygiene gaffe.

“Absolutely horrible drinking from the bottle and then putting it into the dish,” Antony added. “I’m sure she double dips as well.” “Clodagh nooooo, don’t drink from the bottle and then spread your germs by putting the bottle into the food,” Tracey said. I understand that cooking kills germs, but it’s still revolting.” “Why isn’t anyone talking about the saliva ingredient she’s using in her cooking?” wondered @miss sahhara. “Drinking out of the bottle then dumping it in the pot, use a glass!” commented @ThisisJ8. “OMG,” Chris exclaimed. She takes a drink from the bottle before pouring it into the stew. Her personal hygiene is appalling.”