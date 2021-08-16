As viewers make the same argument about the presenters, Good Morning Britain is under pressure.

Viewers of Good Morning Britain questioned whether there was any tension throughout today’s show.

Kate Garraway and Charlotte Hawkins hosted this morning’s edition of the ITV show, which covered the major news items of the day.

The breakfast news show’s lineup is currently changing between a variety of guest hosts.

Kate Garraway and Edwina Currie have a heated argument about travel testing.

Susanna Reid announced on Instagram that she will be taking a break from the show for the summer, with broadcaster Richard Bacon expected to take over as host later this week.

The 45-year-old will co-anchor on Wednesday with Charlotte Hawkins and the rest of the week with Kate Garraway.

Fans of the show, on the other hand, said they could detect tension between the two presenters on today’s broadcast.

Viewers flocked to Twitter to express their dissatisfaction with the hosts, claiming that they were talking over each other.

“Kate Garraway is furious that Charlotte Hawkins keeps talking over her,” Jess stated.

“Come on Kate, let others speak,” David tweeted.

“Is today’s episode of #GMB ‘who can shout the loudest?’” Katie added. Charlotte, I believe, is gaining the upper hand over Kate.”

“This couple keeps talking over each other,” Kyle added.

“You observe Charlotte’s face when Kate speaks over her,” Gavin remarked. It’s invaluable!”