As viewers doubt her work, a woman brings a dead cat onto the set of This Morning.

With an appearance on the This Morning sofa, a woman who makes a profession stuffing dead animals divided opinions.

Chloe Lee, a self-employed taxidermist, appeared on This Morning today to talk about her business and why she does it with hosts Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford, but the piece left many uneasy.

Chloe brought her deceased cat, Nicki, as well as other animals to the event today.

Nicki, who Chloe had since she was a kitten and had owned for 16 years, died last year, and Chloe opted to stuff and keep her.

When Ruth inquired if it brought her comfort, Chloe replied, “So much comfort, because I simply dreaded the idea of having to say goodbye to my animals, burying them, and never seeing them again.”

“Having her in the corner of the room, caressing her and simply staring at her is really amazing for me.”

“I see no problem with having your pet taxidermied, but you did her yourself?” Eamonn queried the taxidermist. “Yeah, I did,” Chloe said.

Both of the popular hosts were taken aback, and Eamonn asked, “Wasn’t it a little gory and a little too close for comfort?”

“It was a little graphic,” the 22-year-old answered. It was a mental hurdle to overcome, but I knew what I was getting myself into because I’d been doing taxidermy for a while.

“I kind of look forward to it, like I’m going to see her now in this form, but I’ll be able to preserve her and she’ll look nice and she’ll be remembered and loved,” she says.

Chloe explained on the show that she initially became interested in taxidermy when she was 11 years old and saw a stuffed bird in a case at a local garden centre. She stated she was really curious and began learning about taxidermy when she was 14 years old, saving her pocket money to buy stuffed animals before completing it herself.

After seeing the part on today’s show, some viewers were disturbed, and many took to Twitter to share their feelings.

“Sorry, but it is disgusting,” one fan, @RyanGTweetsTv, said. What makes her think ripping the guts out of your animal is fun? #ThisMorning.” and. “The summary has come to an end.”