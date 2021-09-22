As Video Demonstrates, the White House is in a state of disarray. Aides to Joe Biden block reporters from asking questions.

On Tuesday, there were chaotic scenes at the White House when American reporters were unable to ask President Joe Biden questions because officials screamed them down.

Biden was meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who fielded questions from two British journalists at a brief press conference.

American journalists were unable to question the two leaders because White House aides shouted them down and the press was pushed out of the room, resulting in social media protests from journalists.

White House aides began shouting as Johnson was concluding his answer to a question, according to video shared to Twitter, and continued shouting loudly after reporters were hustled out.

While the aides yelled, some journalists sought to ask questions.

The incident was discussed on Twitter by CBS News Senior White House and Political Correspondent Ed O’Keefe, who was present.

“IN THE OVAL OFFICE…@POTUS Biden and British Prime Minister @BorisJohnson meet to discuss the epidemic, trade, and other issues,” the White House writes. Johnson was asked three questions, according to O’Keefe.

“U.S. queries were shouted down by White House aides. We couldn’t understand what Biden said regarding the southern border when I asked him about it.”

Johnson was responding to a question on Biden’s “reluctance to move on a US-UK trade pact,” according to O’Keefe.

“As Johnson ended his own response to the third question regarding his hesitancy, senior White House advisers began shouting, ostensibly interrupting the PM. Then we were hauled out of the Oval Office,” he wrote on Twitter.

The scene was captured on video.

pic.twitter.com/jv8B37NSka https://t.co/WTSicTLybg

21 September 2021 — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp)

As reporters were departing, O’Keefe said he asked Biden about the situation at the southern border.

“We could not make out his answer due to shouts by White House aides, the commotion of everyone leaving, and the president wearing his mask,” he stated, but later added that they had played back the audio and Biden had responded, in part, “Violence is not justified.”

“He’s wearing a mask and shouting, so nothing else can be deciphered,” O’Keefe explained.

White House writer Andrew Restuccia of the Wall Street Journal observed a “chaotic scene in the Oval Office today as Boris Johnson suddenly answered questions from British journalists, including White.” This is a condensed version of the information.