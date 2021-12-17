As variant spreads, there are nine things that everyone in Liverpool should do right now.

To tackle the new covid strain Omicron, city health officials gave new recommendations to everyone living or working in Liverpool today.

The Liverpool Health Protection Board, which controls the city’s pandemic response, said that the variation was now “growing at an unusual rate” and constituted a “very serious threat” in Liverpool and throughout the UK.

They went on to say that Omicron was spreading quicker than the Delta variety, producing local epidemics and disrupting health and care services, as well as the economy.

Because fewer people in Liverpool are protected with the covid vaccine compared to the rest of the UK, the board said it was “highly likely” that there would be a record peak of cases in a few weeks. A third of adults in Liverpool have not yet received two doses of vaccine, and seven out of ten people have not yet received a booster.

To avoid the health and social care system failing in the face of this threat, new advice has been provided to everyone living or working in Liverpool.

The following are the nine guidelines issued by the Health Protection Board:

Keep your communication with persons outside your household to a minimum. Think twice about mixing with other people because the Omicron strain is rapidly spreading and poses a serious hazard. Follow the instructions below if you decide to attend an event or mingle with others.

Wherever you can, meet folks outside. Avoid crowds, open the windows, and make sure there is enough of fresh air circulating if you prefer to meet indoors.

When you’re in intimate touch with folks you don’t live with, cover your nose and mouth with a face covering. Assume that everyone you come into contact with is contaminated.

Take a rapid test (LFT) before meeting new individuals, and invite others, especially people you live with, to do the same. Testing is especially crucial before meeting vulnerable persons who are at risk of serious sickness from covid, such as the elderly, pregnant women, and people with chronic illnesses.

As soon as possible, get your first or second dosage of the covid vaccination, as well as the booster. Everyone above the age of 18 is eligible.