As vaccine research is targeted, a record number of cyber attacks have been halted.

According to the National Cyber Security Centre’s (NCSC) recent annual report, the UK saw a record number of cyber incidents last year, with many of them targeting Covid-19 research and vaccines.

Between September 2020 and the end of August this year, the cybersecurity agency, which is part of GCHQ, said it has assisted in the mitigation of 777 events, around 20% of which targeted health-related organizations and vaccines.

It attributed the increase in reported events to its efforts to proactively identify cyber dangers, but it also said it had to respond to an increase in cyber attacks, particularly ransomware.

Ransomware is a type of cyber assault that encrypts files and data on a user’s computer and demands payment to unlock them. It has been employed in a number of high-profile cyber attacks in recent years, notably the attack on the NHS in 2017.

NCSC CEO Lindy Cameron warned earlier this year that criminals and state-backed groups will continue to use the pandemic as a vehicle for a cyber attack, whether it was to target vaccine information or to stoke anxieties in order to carry out scams.

As a result, the NCSC stated it had made special efforts to protect the healthcare sector since the outbreak began.

“I’m proud of the way the NCSC has responded to what has been another tremendously hard year for the UK as we all continue to navigate our way through the pandemic,” Ms Cameron said in response to the latest NCSC review.

“During the pandemic, the help and expertise we provided to parties ranging from government to the general public was critical in keeping the country secure online.”

“There will undoubtedly be challenges ahead, but the future National Cyber Strategy, together with continuing participation from businesses and the general public, will provide a strong platform for us to continue lowering the impact of cyber attacks.”

The NCSC also received more than 5.9 million reports of malicious content from the public through its Suspicious Email Reporting Service, which allows consumers to forward emails to the organization if they are suspicious.