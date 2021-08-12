As unemployment claims fall for the third week, the Delta Variant isn’t slowing down hiring in the United States.

Recent coronavirus outbreaks linked to the Delta variety haven’t hampered the hiring rate in the United States, as the number of Americans filing jobless claims declined for the third week in a row last week.

Unemployment claims are viewed as a real-time indicator of how the labor market is doing, and lower claims for the third week in a row are the latest indication that fewer people are being laid off. Employers are scrambling to fill jobs left vacant by the epidemic as client demand rises as the economy recovers.

Unemployment claims decreased to 375,000 last week, down from 387,000 the week before, according to a Labor Department report issued Thursday. Since peaking at over 900,000 in early January, the total number of applications has progressively decreased.

Fraud and numerous submissions by unemployed Americans navigating bureaucratic hurdles to try to gain benefits have inflated weekly unemployment figures in many jurisdictions.

These issues help to explain why the number of applications continues to grow at a rapid pace. Unemployment applications were running at over 220,000 per week when the pandemic paralyzed the economy in March 2020.

Many states, for example, require self-employed and gig workers to first apply for and be denied traditional unemployment benefits before applying for a program established last year to provide jobless aid to them for the first time. In the first week of September, that program, as well as a $300-per-week federal supplemental unemployment compensation, will be phased out across the country. Both programs have already been abolished in 22 states, the majority of which are run by Republican governors.

Unemployment benefits are being received by roughly 12 million people, down substantially from over 13 million the week before. This decrease reflects the fact that more Americans are getting hired without receiving benefits. Another cause is the discontinuation of the federal program for self-employed people and a separate program for long-term unemployed people in many states.

For the time being, almost 8.7 million individuals are receiving assistance through such programs, which will end on September 6 across the country.

According to the government, companies added 943,000 jobs in July, bringing the jobless rate down from 5.9% to 5.4 percent.