As UEFA confirms the Champions League redraw, Liverpool fans make a point for PSG.

Liverpool have reacted to the news that their Champions League final 16 fixture against RB Salzburg has been canceled due to an administrative error in the draw.

After a miscalculation affecting Manchester United’s location in the draw, UEFA has declared that the round of 16 ties will be redrawn.

Villarreal was partnered with United at first, which would have been an impossible tie considering that both teams were in the same group.

Following that, there was a little pause in the action until Atletico Madrid was assigned a match against Bayern Munich.

In the first round, Liverpool was pitted against RB Salzburg.

However, it appears that those performing the UEFA draw did not put United’s ball in the pot as one of the teams who may meet Atletico Madrid – with Liverpool also in the Spanish sides pot – who they faced in the group stages.

Because the errors raise doubt on the legitimacy of the permutations, probabilities, and pairings, a new draw will be held at 2 p.m.

Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool’s manager, even gave an interview after the 2-2 draw with Salzburg, but they must now wait to know who they will face next.

And it’s safe to assume that Liverpool fans were not happy, with many expressing their displeasure with the possibility of being partnered with PSG:

In our live blog, we’ll keep you up to date on everything that happens during the redraw.

“Following a technical failure with the software of an external service provider that notifies the officials as to which teams are qualified to face each other, a substantial error occurred in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 draw,” UEFA stated in a statement.

“As a result, the draw has been ruled null and void, and it will be completely redrawn at 1500 CET.”