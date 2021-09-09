As two women fight about feminism, AOC tells Sarah Palin to “call 1-800-CRY-NOW.”

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told Sarah Palin in a video shared to Twitter on Thursday to “call 1-800-CRY-NOW” after she called her a “false feminist.”

Palin suggested she was more of a feminist than the progressive Democrat from New York on Fox News on Wednesday night, prompting the tweet.

During the Fox News Primetime broadcast, a clip of AOC talking to CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Tuesday about Texas Governor Greg Abbott and his state’s stringent abortion bill was shown.

Ocasio-Cortez claimed that the Texas Republican was “unacquainted with the anatomy of a menstrual person” and should not be regulating them. Palin responded by telling Rachel Campos-Duffy, a guest host on Fox News Primetime, that AOC is “such a false feminist that she would bring up an issue like this and attempt to use it to make some kind of political argument.”

“She’s not only off base ideologically, but she’s also off base in the analogy or whatever it is she’s using. Palin continued, “She’s milking the whole feminine thing, and as a true feminist, I’m embarrassed for her.”

AOC responded with a video and message on Twitter on Thursday, saying, “I’m really sorry Sarah Palin is furious at me!” In fact, I set up a dedicated hotline exclusively for her to deal with this.”

“Does my existence make you mad?” Ocasio-Cortez asks Palin in the accompanying video. Is it upsetting to you that, yes, I am a spokesperson for the people of New York’s 14th congressional district? Well, I’m here to assist you. Call 1-800-CRY-NOW for immediate assistance. The number is 1-800-CRY-NOW.”

I’m sorry Sarah Palin is upset with me! To address this, I created a dedicated hotline for her: https://t.co/FGUWvdqt4T pic.twitter.com/Fcr8cYvEYT

September 9, 2021 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC)

“In fact, we also set up a corresponding website—proceeds go to abortion and reproductive health providers in Texas,” AOC tweeted shortly after the initial statement.

The tweet includes a link to an ActBlue contribution website where you may donate to a variety of abortion-related charities. Shortly before noon, Ocasio-Cortez wrote. This is a condensed version of the information.