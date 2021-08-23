As Tropical Storm Henri moves back into Rhode Island, 40k people are without power.

After Tropical Storm Henri made landfall Sunday, bringing heavy rain and strong winds to the Ocean State, more than 40,000 residents in Rhode Island remained without power Monday morning.

Henri, which was once a hurricane but has now been downgraded to a tropical depression, is likely to weaken more Monday as it moves eastward over southern New England. According to the National Weather Service, however, up to three inches of rain might fall in some parts of the region. The greatest concern on Monday, according to the weather service, will be the persistent threat of flash, urban, and river flooding, with flash flood watches in effect.

National Grid said in a statement to This website that it expects most customers’ power to be restored by the middle of the week. More than 65,000 consumers have already regained power.

“The real grind starts at the end when we start working on the ‘onesies and twosies,’ which are outages that only affect one or two consumers at a time,” according to a statement from National Grid. “Fortunately, we were able to quadruple our line and forestry personnel today, with additional crews being moved from Massachusetts after they were spared the winds we had in the Ocean State.”

According to the National Weather Service, the storm is likely to leave the region on Tuesday.

The floodwaters caused by the storm were captured on video and shared on Twitter.

According to Eversource, another 8,000 customers in Connecticut were without power on Monday.

According to The Associated Press, President Joe Biden promised federal assistance to locals on Sunday, declaring disasters in parts of the region.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Henri made landfall as a tropical storm in Rhode Island on Sunday afternoon, bringing gusts of up to 60 miles per hour.

On Saturday, the storm dumped heavy rain to New York and New Jersey before moving on to New England. According to the National Weather Service, Central Park received 4.45 inches of rain on Saturday, breaking the previous record of 4.19 inches set in 1988.

Major bridges in Rhode Island were closed due to the storm, but they have already reopened, according to Rhode Island Governor Daniel. This is a condensed version of the information.