As tributes to Malcolm X’s daughter flood in, MLK’s daughter honors Malikah Shabazz.

Bernice King, Martin Luther King’s daughter, has led tributes to Malcolm X’s daughter Malikah Shabazz, who was found dead in her New York home.

Shabazz, 56, was found disoriented and unresponsive inside her home on East 28th Street in Midwood, Brooklyn, just before 4:30 p.m. Monday, according to NYPD officials. She was later pronounced dead.

The city’s medical examiner stated the death was not suspicious, and police said there was no reason to suspect foul play.

Shabazz’s death happened just days after a re-investigation exonerated two men in the 1965 assassination of her father.

The death of #MalikahShabazz has severely devastated me. My heart breaks for her family, the descendants of Malcolm X and Dr. Betty Shabazz.

When Brother Malcolm was slain, Dr. Shabazz was pregnant with Malikah and her twin sister, Malaak.

Malikah, be at ease. pic.twitter.com/YOlYoW4xDC — Be A King (@BerniceKing) is a Twitter account run by Bernice King. 23 November 2021 Malcolm X, a proponent of Black liberation and the promotion of Islam within the Black community, was 39 years old when he was assassinated during a lecture on February 21, 1965, just before Malikah and her twin, Malaak, were born.

“When Brother Malcolm was slain, Dr. Shabazz was pregnant with Malikah and her twin sister, Malaak. Malikah, be at ease.” Others expressed their grief over her death. “Meditating on the entire Shabazz family tonight and praying for their strength in the midst of this terrible sorrow,” MSNBC personality Joy-Anne Reid tweeted. Omar Suleiman, the founder of the Yaqeen Institute, a Muslim research organization, wrote: “Malcolm was gunned down in front of his family while Malikah was still in her mother Betty’s womb. She was never able to hug him in this place.

“I’m hoping he’ll be there to embrace her. May Allah have pity on them and ease the lives of her remaining family members on this planet.” Amro Ali wrote on Twitter: “My heartfelt condolences go out to the Shabazz family. #MalikahShabazz, rest in peace “”Rest In Peace,” commented actress Alyssa Milano. Senator Martin Quezada of Arizona tweeted: “This is terrible news, especially in light of recent events. This is a condensed version of the information.