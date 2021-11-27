As tributes to Ava White continue, friends have sent heartfelt messages.

As tributes to Ava White continue to be paid, friends have left heartbreaking messages.

Flowers have been placed on seating areas along Church Street in the city center in honor of the 12-year-old who was slain on November 25.

Ava’s friends left her a bouquet of flowers and a card with various words expressing their sadness.

As the investigation into Ava White’s murder proceeds, her family has released additional photos of her.

The card expressed their love for Ava, how much they will miss her, and their disbelief at what had occurred.

Since the news of Ava’s death surfaced on Friday morning, more flower tributes have been offered by visitors to the city center.

Along with the flower tributes, a North Face hoodie was draped around a tree.

Ava’s family has posted two additional photos of the young girl in her uniform, smiling and appearing to be out at a restaurant.

It comes after Merseyside Police released a photo of a van, requesting information from anyone who may have witnessed the assault on Ava.

At around 8.39 p.m. on Thursday, November 25, police were dispatched to complaints of an assault in the Church Alley neighborhood.

Officers arrived to find Ava, who had been out with friends following the Christmas switch-on, lying on the ground, with a witness to the incident administering first aid.

Ava was rushed to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital by paramedics, but she unfortunately died a short time later despite medical staff’s best efforts.

Four juvenile males from the Dingle region, one aged 13, two aged 14, and one aged 15, remain in jail for interrogation.

As part of our ongoing investigation, School Lane, Church Alley, and Fleet Street remain closed.

“Our thoughts and condolences go out to Ava’s family, friends, and the wider community,” Detective Superintendent Sue Coombs said today.

“Specialist officers are assisting Ava’s family, and they have begged that their privacy be maintained during this difficult time.

“Merseyside Police is dead set on bringing the perpetrators to justice. We are also issuing today.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”