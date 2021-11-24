As travelers face sticker shock, the Energy Secretary blasts Big Oil’s “enormous profits.”

As gasoline prices have risen to an average of $1.30 per gallon more than last year, U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm chastised the American oil business on Tuesday for continuing to profit handsomely.

Granholm made her comments to the press during the daily White House press briefing.

“We’re producing roughly 11 million barrels of oil a day domestically; that’s down from 12 million in 2019… why hasn’t domestic production rebounded in a way that would cut prices?” a reporter inquired.

“We have 250 fewer oil rigs operating today than before the pandemic,” Granholm responded, “but the oil and gas business owns leases on 23 million acres of public land on and offshore.” “Simultaneously, the energy industry is raking in huge profits. They’ve climbed back to where they were before the outbreak began.” “As a result, [oil corporations]have taken advantage of that moment, the profits, to engage in stock buybacks,” she concluded.

Granholm appeared to relate the problems with oil firms to the rising cost of gas, as well as criticize some of the businesses' cost-cutting strategies.

Granholm indicated that this involves not rehiring individuals who were laid off during COVID and not turning on certain oil rigs.

Gas price inflation occurs during one of the busiest seasons of the year. Many Americans are experiencing record highs at the pump as they prepare to travel by automobile for Thanksgiving.

According to AAA, the average petrol price per gallon in the United States is currently $3.40. One year ago, the average price per gallon was $2.10.

Granholm added that, while the president of the United States has no authority over gas prices, the Department of Energy and President Joe Biden’s administration are attempting to reduce totals at the pump.

