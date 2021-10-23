As travelers confront additional exam challenges, the government has been criticized of ‘poor monitoring.’

The loosening of coronavirus guidelines for returning vacationers could be hampered by the inability to acquire inexpensive lateral flow tests.

Fully vaccinated people travelling in England from a non-red list country will be able to use a lateral flow test instead of the PCR version as of Sunday.

Sajid Javid, the Health Secretary, stated last week that the new policy will make overseas travel “easier and cheaper.”

However, difficulties were discovered soon after the Government website listing companies that do lateral flow testing for travelers went live on Friday.

According to an investigation by the PA news agency, several of the companies with the lowest quoted pricing either do not allow customers to book the tests or charge substantially more in reality.

The tests are mentioned on C-19 Direct’s website for £14.94, although the cheapest option accessible is £59.95.

On Twitter, disgruntled travelers referred to the listings as “clickbait” and “false advertising.”

Meanwhile, 48 companies are selling the tests for at least £100, with ROC Health Services charging £217 for the most expensive.

Non-travelers can get lateral flow tests for free on the NHS, and they cost less than £25 in most other major European tourist locations.

Thousands of holidaymakers preparing to go on half-term getaways are having trouble finding inexpensive testing.

Over the summer, problems with PCR testing – including scheduling tests, acquiring kits, and receiving results – were a serious issue.

Mr Javid urged the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to look into the PCR test process, claiming that travelers should not be subjected to “unnecessary fees or low-quality provision.”

The Department of Health and Social Care should establish a “comprehensive monitoring and enforcement mechanism” for test providers, according to the report.

“Why does the government fail to learn?” wondered Paul Charles, CEO of travel consultancy The PC Agency.

It’s providing pricing for day-two tests that aren’t reflected on the test providers’ own websites yet again.

“Its lack of monitoring and regulation of this multibillion-pound business continues to astound.”

“For a day-two antigen test that can be taken at home, fully jabbed consumers should not have to pay more than £25 at most.”

“It’s critical to look around and find a low-cost but genuine option.”

