As travel uncertainty grows, TUI has canceled trips to Spain and Greece.

TUI has canceled dozens of more vacations as the uncertainty surrounding summer vacations grows. TUI has decided to put a hold on trips to some of the world’s most popular tourist destinations until the middle of July. According to Mirror Online, the majority of Europe and other popular holiday destinations are on the amber list, with the government currently advising against vacationing in amber list destinations.
In an update to customers on its official website, the holiday giant announced that trips to Zante had been canceled up to and including June 28 of this year. Other destinations, such as mainland Spain, Cyprus, Mallorca, Crete, Mykonos, and Ibiza, have been further delayed.
Vacations to these and other locations are not expected to resume until next month.
All vacations to the following destinations are now canceled until July 4:
- Aruba
- Croatia
- Cyprus
- Greece – Crete (Chania), Kavala, Kefalonia, Mykonos, Preveza, Samos, Santorini, Skiathos, Thessaloniki
- Italy
- Jamaica $The travel company went on to say that all vacations to the following destinations are canceled until July 11:
- Bulgaria
- Cape Verde
- Costa Rica
- Dominican Republic
- Egypt
- Mexico
- Morocco
- Tunisia
- Turkey
“We want to offer our customers flexibility and choice this summer,” a company spokesperson said, “so where borders are open and FCDO advice allows travel, we will operate to those destinations as planned.”
“We are constantly reviewing our vacation schedule and cancellations in accordance with government updates every three weeks, with the next one due on June 24.” “If there is any change to your booking, you will be contacted as soon as possible.”
”
TUI has stated that customers who have been affected by its cancellations will be contacted directly and will be given a variety of options. This includes the ability to request a full cash refund on their..
The summary comes to an end. 004
$00