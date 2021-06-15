As travel uncertainty grows, TUI has canceled trips to Spain and Greece.

TUI has canceled dozens of more vacations as the uncertainty surrounding summer vacations grows. TUI has decided to put a hold on trips to some of the world’s most popular tourist destinations until the middle of July. According to Mirror Online, the majority of Europe and other popular holiday destinations are on the amber list, with the government currently advising against vacationing in amber list destinations.

In an update to customers on its official website, the holiday giant announced that trips to Zante had been canceled up to and including June 28 of this year. Other destinations, such as mainland Spain, Cyprus, Mallorca, Crete, Mykonos, and Ibiza, have been further delayed.

Vacations to these and other locations are not expected to resume until next month.

All vacations to the following destinations are now canceled until July 4: