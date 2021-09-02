As travel restrictions persist, Jet2 gives a holiday update.

As the government’s traffic light travel system remains in effect, Jet2 has released an update on holidays.

Bookings for the winter season are still tight, but demand for summer next year is “encouraging,” according to the tourist company.

As bookings for the season remain sluggish, the company said it was putting its winter schedule under “constant assessment.”

Quarantine regulations for Brits have been relaxed in Portugal.

It went on to say that rates must stay “enticing,” citing the fact that bookings aren’t keeping up with aircraft capacity.

However, Jet2 expects summer 2022 to be a “significant improvement over both summer ’20 and summer ’21,” citing positive bookings and intentions to travel to all major destinations.

“We believe that when travel restrictions are eased, opportunities for financially stable, resilient, and trusted operators will only increase,” said executive chairman Philip Meeson.

With flights to 32 green and amber list destinations, the group said its summer programme was little over half – 55 percent – of what it was before the pandemic struck in summer 2019.

Jet2 said flying over the summer contributed to a positive financial contribution, with demand fuelled by the government’s decision to allow fully vaccinated people to travel to amber list destinations without quarantine starting July 19.

Customers, however, continue to book last-minute because of the uncertainties surrounding the travel traffic light system, according to the company.

The news comes after Ryanair and Wizz Air both reported increased passenger counts in August.

Thanks to EU Covid-19 test certificates, Ryanair claimed it flew 11.1 million people last month, up from 9.3 million in July and seven million in August.

In August, it flew 71,000 passengers on 71,000 flights, with its load factor (a measure of how well planes are filled) jumping to 82 percent from 80 percent in July.

Wizz Air, an airline serving Central and Eastern Europe, saw passenger numbers jump to 3.6 million, up from 2.4 million a year before.