As travel restrictions loosen, easyJet gives a flight update.

Following the relaxation of travel restrictions and increased demand, easyJet plans to increase flights to amber countries.

During the summer quarter, the airline aims to fly around 60% of its pre-pandemic flight schedule, up from 17% in the previous three months.

The reopening of travel in continental Europe, as well as the relaxation of restrictions for fully vaccinated people in the UK, are expected to enhance demand in the months leading up to September 30.

After the Government stated on July 8 that fully vaccinated travellers will be permitted to fly back from these countries without quarantine, the budget airline is increasing flights to 74 countries on the amber list, including Spain, Greece, Portugal, and Cyprus.

It is also concentrating its timetable on continental European routes, as Europe has reopened its borders to travel faster than the United Kingdom.

As a result, two-thirds of easyJet’s bookings now come from Europe, compared to a 50-50 split previously.

easyJet’s performance update for the three months ending June 30 showed that headline pre-tax losses fell by 8.2 percent to £318.3 million, which was in line with expectations, as cost-cutting helped limit the pandemic’s continued impact.

In the three months ending June 30, passenger counts increased to three million, compared to a lockdown-hit third quarter a year ago, when its fleet was grounded for all but two weeks and only flew 117,000 seats.

“We successfully managed through the continuous challenges of the pandemic during this quarter, using our operational responsiveness to capture demand while focusing on cost control and minimizing cash burn,” stated CEO Johan Lundgren.

“While we recognize that the road to recovery from the pandemic will not be easy, we are prepared to compete using our newfound strengths and everything we have learned, leaving a long-term, positive impression on the airline, transformed and ready for the post-pandemic era.”