As travel mayhem persists, Manchester Airport has been dubbed a “shambles.”

Due to high passenger numbers and staff absences, Manchester Airport is under “extreme pressure” in the run-up to Christmas.

As the travel mayhem persisted on Sunday, passengers reported missing planes and waiting in two-and-a-half-hour lines to get through security.

Security lines were “longer than we would have hoped,” according to airport officials, who stated the operation was under “serious pressure” due to a “substantial rise” in passenger counts.

The Manchester Evening News writes that they said on Saturday that delays were caused by staff absences and “a higher number of passengers than expected,” but that they were unrelated to the coronavirus.

Some passengers were seen crying at the airport on Friday as their flights took off without them.

Passengers in photos published on social media today appeared to be having similar issues at the airport, with long lines at the departures area.

“@manairport jet not at gate, hour delay,” tweeted @JulesSkirvin on Sunday.

“There aren’t nearly enough security personnel, so it’ll take an hour or more to get through security, and on top of that, you haven’t placed all of the baggage onto the plane, causing another 20-minute delay.”

“That’s horrible customer service, even by your standards.”

“@manairport, what an absolute mess your security check is!” tweeted @frisbyrichards. Get more people to aid those unfortunate folks who are going through so much! #shambles.” “Absolute mess at @manairport again,” wrote @ Aam1r in an email to the airport. For security, there is a long line that wraps around the terminal. All that money in one hour and counting. What a pity” “Two and a half hours to get through check in and security at Manchester Airport,” @Carole Wardle tweeted. The staff was fantastic, but it wasn’t enough.” “@manairport straighten out security — over an hour in fast track, folks missing flights,” @jamie harriz wrote. Joke.” “We are aware security waits were longer than we would have anticipated at times today and regret for any disruption caused,” the airport wrote in response to many customers.

“We’ve seen a big increase in passenger volumes, putting our business under a lot of strain.”

“We’re doing everything we can to keep delays to a minimum over the holidays, and we appreciate consumers’ patience,” they added.

“This step pertains to the bags being put onboard the plane. ”

