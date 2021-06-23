As travel anxiety continues, GMB pays a visit to a deserted Liverpool Airport.

This morning, a GMB reporter described Liverpool airport as “depressing,” as the once-bustling airport was strangely quiet.

Report Nick Dixon was at Liverpool John Lennon Airport this morning and told Susanna Reid and Adil Ray back in the studio about the sight.

He stated, ” “I’ve seen very few employees this morning, the coffee shop’s shutters are closed, and I’ve only seen one flight check in this morning, which is bound for Belfast.

If quarantine is abolished, British tourists may be able to visit Amber countries.

“It’s a rather dismal sight.”

This morning, there are also flights to Faro, Portugal, and the Isle of Man, according to the airport’s website.

Under alleged government intentions, Nick claimed there was “possibly some light at the end of the tunnel.”

People who travel to countries on the Amber List are currently required to quarantine for 10 days upon their return to the UK.

However, the government is considering allowing those who have been fully vaccinated to travel without a quarantine starting as early as July 19.

The ideas are something the government is “working on,” according to Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

Mr. Hancock explained: “We will proceed when I am in a position to say something.

“But it’s something we’re definitely working on, and it’s something I’d like to see.”

The government is “working on proposals to essentially allow the vaccination to bring back some of the liberties that have had to be restricted to keep people safe,” according to the Health Secretary.

He went on to say, “After all, that’s the whole point of the immunization program; that’s why it’s so vital that every adult receives the shot.”